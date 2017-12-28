Carvalhal: We don’t need a miracle

Carlos Carvalhal is convinced that Swansea City can avoid relegation from the Premier League this season.

The 52-year-old former Besiktas and Sporting Lisbon manager, who left his post as Sheffield Wednesday boss to lead Swansea on Thursday, takes over a club rooted to the foot of the table with just three wins all season and five points from safety.

But he has told his squad to believe that survival is possible, after taking his first session on Thursday, and having signed a deal until the end of the season.

He told the club’s official website: “In this moment, maybe if you ask 100 people who follow football, they will say Swansea are going to get relegated.

“This is the general idea. Maybe some people will say we need a miracle. But when things are in the hands of men, it’s not a miracle you need.

“It’s in our hands and we can manage things. We don’t need divine help.

“We need strong commitment to move things forward. I promise we will try very hard to change things around.”

Carvalhal added: “I feel very motivated, this is the word.

“It will be a difficult challenge. We know the position we are in at the moment, but we can do it.

“It will be tough and we will need the support of everybody. We will try to show strong commitment from us and from the players on the pitch, and of course we need big support from the fans because they really can make the difference.”

Carvalhal came to close promotion to the Premier League in two seasons with the Owls, but lost both times in the Championship play-offs.