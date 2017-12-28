Rojo: I’m getting better all the time

Marcos Rojo says he is improving his fitness with each game having recovered from his long injury lay-off.

The Manchester United defender spent almost seven months out with a knee ligament injury and has since returned against Basel in the Champions League and in the Premier League in wins over Arsenal and Watford.

Speaking to the club’s official website, the 27-year-old former Estudiantes, Spartak Moscow and Sporting defender said he’s progressing well.

He said: “I am really happy to be back playing again regularly. It was a long time out so I’m extra happy to be back.

“All you want to do is to be working hard to so you can be in the squad, in the team to help your team-mates to compete. It’s really tough when you are out for a long time, so it’s great to be back.

“In terms of physical fitness I’m getting there and that’s what you aim for.

“When you have been out for a long time it’s difficult to be competing 100 per cent at this level because it’s such a demanding level and a demanding style of football and league, but with each game I am noticing that physically I’m getting better.

“The actual match fitness takes a little bit longer but again, game by game, I am improving on that level and physically things are going really well.”