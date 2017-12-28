Klopp on Van Dijk: Forget about the price

Jurgen Klopp has told Liverpool fans to forget about the £75m price tag on new signing Virgil van Dijk, and focus instead on the quality he offers.

Southampton’s Van Dijk will complete the move to Anfield on January 1 after the Reds agreed to pay the world-record fee for a defender.

But Klopp shrugged off the price, pointing to realities of the market, and is choosing instead to focus on what Van Dijk could add to his Liverpool squad.

“Quality. That’s why we got him, that’s why we were interested in him. It’s quite difficult at the moment because technically he’s still a Southampton player,” Klopp said.

“We don’t make the prices, the market does. Liverpool supporters should forget about the price.

“We only talk about the player and what he can bring in; the quality, the mentality, the character. That is why we are really happy about it.”

Van Dijk has made 12 appearances for the Saints this term after recovering from a long-term knee injury, and Klopp said it would take some time for the new signing to adjust to the Reds’ style of play.

The manner in which the Dutch international’s move to Liverpool fell through in the previous transfer window, combined with his injury troubles, made life difficult for Van Dijk at Southampton this season, and Klopp is hoping for a fresh start.

“Virgil hasn’t had the best first half to the season at Southampton,” said the Reds boss.

“He was out injured for a long time and we all know about the things that happened last summer.

“He’s a tall player – they always need a little bit longer especially after being out for around nine months – but that’s no problem. We already have quality here in that position so we don’t have to rush anything.

“He needs to adapt to our style of play. It’s a completely different game, but we are 100 per cent sure he will do it.”