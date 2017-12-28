Swansea appoint Carvalhal as new boss

Premier League strugglers Swansea City have confirmed the appointment of former Sheffield Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal until the end of the season.

The Portuguese takes over the reins at Liberty Stadium shortly after parting ways with Championship side Sheffield Wednesday. Carvalhal left the Owls by mutual consent on Christmas Eve, after seven games without a win.

"It will be a difficult challenge. We know the position we are in at the moment, but we can do it." — Carvalhal on the challenge ahead

The 52-year-old will have his work cut out to keep the Swans in the top flight as they sit rock-bottom of the table. His first game in charge will be against Watford on Saturday.

Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins said, according to the Daily Mail: “We are very pleased with the appointment. We felt we needed to get the managerial situation resolved as soon as possible and while the timing is not always perfect, we can look forward to the second half of the campaign with renewed optimism.

“Carlos’ time at Sheffield Wednesday, which included securing two consecutive play-off places, highlighted that he has great character and personality to lead the squad and the football club, which is vital at such a crucial time.

"He has built up a lot of experience over the years which will ensure the team is structured and organised. He is driven and ambitious and while he has a big challenge ahead of him, I know he will tackle it without fear.”