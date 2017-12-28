Klopp open to Grujic and Woodburn loan

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he may loan out a few players in January if it makes sense for the club.

The Reds have already announced the record capture of Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk for £75 million and may follow up with some more new faces at Anfield during the transfer window.

When asked whether Serbian midfielder Marko Grujic and Welsh striker Ben Woodburn could potentially be loaned out, the German mentor said that would only consider loan deals for certain players.

He told the club's official website: "We will see. These boys are all really close – much closer than you can see when I do the squad.

“We have to decide at one point if it makes sense that they stay. For a lot of them, it makes sense that they stay here because we need them. For a few, maybe it makes a little bit less sense.

“We will see – nothing is decided so far. We will see which clubs are asking and then we have to make a decision whether it is good for the boy or not and all these things.

“But, really, for most of them, there will be no transfer window. They will stay here.”