Moyes targets January signings to balance Irons

West Ham United manager David Moyes has revealed that he may be adding a few fresh faces in the January transfer window to help balance his squad.

The Irons are in the thick of the Premier League relegation battle, sitting in 17th position, only one point clear of the bottom three, and Moyes believes he needs to re-balance the squad to help them be more competitive.

In the wake of the Hammers' 3-3 draw against Bournemouth on Tuesday, Moyes confirmed that he is looking to strengthen his midfield depth as well as sign right-sided wide players.

He told the club's official website: "I've given players opportunities.

"I'm in a hurry and I have to be in a hurry and because of that I cannot wait three or four months to see how you do.

"Ideally, I'd have had six or seven pre-season games to understand what they're like and what they do, but I've not.

"I've got to say every player has shown great desire and is committed in training, but I think we're short in some areas and overloaded in others. For example, we've got lots of forwards, but we're really short of midfield players.

"We've got quite a few who are comfortable playing on the left, but not so many who can play on the right, so we've got a little bit of an imbalanced squad which we've got to straighten out in January if we can."