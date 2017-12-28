Bolasie blessed to be back for Everton

Yannick Bolasie says it is a "blessing" to be back playing for Everton after making his return for the club in their Boxing Day draw with West Brom.

The 28-year-old DR Congo international winger has been sidelined for a year with cruciate knee ligament damage.

A former Plymouth Argyle and Bristol City player, Bolasie joined the Toffees from Crystal Palace for £25m at the beginning of last season.

He made his return to competitive action in the 0-0 draw on Tuesday, playing an hour at the Hawthorns.

Speaking after the game, the winger described just how hard it was to recover.

He said: "There are times when you don't know when the end of the road is coming or when you're going to be back training or start playing, it's hard to see.

"When I started seeing a little bit of light that was great for myself, then Tuesday has just been a blessing.

"I didn't want to come back and just have my name on the shirt and not be the same kind of player, but I felt like with a bit more match sharpness I will be probably even better.

"It was totally different to what I'd been used to for the last year. It still hasn't hit me, to be honest. It might take a couple of games.

"I don't know when I'm going to sit down and think to myself, 'You're back, Yann'."