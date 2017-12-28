Hughton: Brighton players can be proud

Brighton manager Chris Hughton believes his players deserve to feel proud of their Premier League standing but admits they also have room for improvement.

The Seagulls won promotion to the top-flight from the Championship last season and have performed admirably thus far, sitting in 12th position in the standings after 20 games.

However, they have won only once in their last nine league encounters and are only four points clear of the bottom three. Hughton believes the second half of the season will be even more challenging and he is determined to see further improvement from his side.

He said, according to The Argus: “I want them (players) to feel proud of where we are and what we’ve achieved so far, but frustrated because we could have done better.

“Would we have been happy at the start of the season to be in the position we are in now? The answer would be yes.

“But we could have done better. If anything, in the second half of the season, it will get harder.”