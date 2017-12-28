Allen: Stoke are upbeat ahead of Chelsea clash

Stoke City midfielder Joe Allen revealed the optimism around the team ahead of their final match of 2017 away to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The Potters are 13th in the Premier League standings but still just three points above the drop zone after two decent results: a 3-1 win over West Brom and Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Huddersfield.

"We want to end the year on a great note and take that into next year," Allen said. "We are hopeful we can be that much better.

"The feeling is that we have turned a little bit of a corner and let's take that into next year.

"Hopefully we are starting to learn from our mistakes. We have been a bit slow with it. It has been drilled into us in all fairness, but the Premier League is unforgiving.

"You cannot lose your heads and start chasing games because teams pick you off and punish you. The signs are promising that we have learned from that.

"It is not an easy game going to Stamford Bridge, but we will throw everything at it because we want to keep this two-game unbeaten run going."

The Potters will be without centre-backs Ryan Shawcross, Kurt Zouma (on loan from the Blues), and Bruno Martins Indi, and the tiny Welshman subtly put his name into the hat to replace them.

"It is not ideal but at this time of year you almost come to expect it," Allen added. "We will get on with it, work hard, and whoever comes in knows the role and what they will have to do.

"I actually fancy myself as a centre-half, but I think my stature goes against me a little bit. I cannot imagine I will be put in there on Saturday."