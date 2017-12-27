City edge Newcastle to go 15 points clear

Manchester City made it 18 Premier League wins in a row as they battled to a 1-0 victory Newcastle at St James’ Park on Wednesday.

Newcastle United 0 Manchester City 1

Aguero twice denied by woodwork

Elliot pulls off a couple of fine saves

Sterling opens scoring in first half

De Bruyne also hits post for City

Match Summary

Pep Guardiola’s side were dominant for 80 minutes on Tyneside and they took a deserved lead through Raheem Sterling just after the half-hour mark, but they were made to hold on in the final 10 minutes as the Magpies pressed for a late equaliser.

Full Report

The visitors were in total control from just after the kick-off, which saw Jonjo Shelvey go for goal from the halfway line, but Ederson was left with a comfortable save.

City threatened for the first time on four minutes, but Nicolas Otamendi slipped in the process of shooting from long range and the ball went well wide of the right post.

Sergio Aguero was a whisker away from breaking the deadlock three minutes later when he got on the end of Fernandinho’s cross from the left, but he hit the right post from close range.

Kevin De Bruyne lashed over with his left foot from 19 yards out after pouncing on a loose ball in the 11th minute, while Rob Elliot was called into action for the first time six minutes later with a sharp reaction save to keep out Aguero’s glancing header from a free-kick on the right.

Elliot had to be alert to deny substitute Gabriel Jesus from a tight angle at close range on 24 minutes after the Brazilian had been played in on the right by Aguero, and De Bruyne was off target with another left-footed shot from outside the box two minutes later.

The Argentine striker was denied by the woodwork again on the half-hour mark as he turned Chancel Mbemba in the final third and got off a shot from 25 yards out that hit the outside of the right post.

However, the opener arrived a minute later when Sterling fed De Bruyne, who picked out his run inside the area and the England winger squeezed the ball past Elliot from a narrow angle on the left.

17th of the season! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BpN2hZFxq2 — Manchester City (@ManCity) December 27, 2017

The hosts almost restored parity against the run of play on 34 minutes as Kyle Walker stumbled inside the box to let in Rolando Aarons, whose delicate chip was headed off the line by Otamendi.

City continued to push for more goals and Aguero saw his shot blocked at the back post from De Bruyne’s cross on 40 minutes, while Sterling tested Elliot from 14 yards out after being teed up by Jesus two minutes later.

Sterling went close again five minutes into the second half as he skinned two players on the left and advanced into the area before curling the ball towards the far post but wide, with Aguero arriving just too late to make contact.

Ilkay Gundogan forced a good save out of Elliot four minutes later when he caught Mohamed Diame napping on the ball and had a go from 22 yards out, before De Bruyne missed the target again on 56 minutes as he played a neat one-two with Jesus and fired wide of the left post.

The frame of the goal came to the Toon’s rescue once more on 66 minutes when De Bruyne found space for a shot from 25 yards out that took a touch off Jamal Lascelles on its way onto the right post.

Magpies boss Rafael Benitez made three substitutions during the course of the second half in an attempt to get something out of the game, and the Citizens had to survive late pressure to see out the win.

Christian Atsu did well to get in a cross from the left that fellow sub Dwight Gayle steered inches wide of the right post with his head from 12 yards out in the final minute.