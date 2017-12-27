Flanagan lands in hot water with the law

Jon Flanagan has done his Liverpool chances little good after being charged with common assault over an incident in his hometown last week.

The Reds youth product has been kept firmly on the fringes of the first team by Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold this season in the absence of long-term injury victim Nathaniel Clyne.

Flanagan featured just once for Jurgen Klopp’s side in the first half of the campaign, which came against Leicester in the EFL Cup on September 19.

The 24-year-old defender could continue to be frozen out as a result of events that took place in Liverpool city centre during the early hours of Friday morning.

“Merseyside Police can confirm that Jonathan Patrick Flanagan, aged 24, from Cressington in Liverpool, has been charged with Section 39 common assault following an incident on Duke Street in Liverpool city centre at around 3.20am on Friday, December 22,” a spokesman for Merseyside Police said.

“He has been released on conditional police bail and will appear before Liverpool City Magistrates’ Court on January 2, 2018.”

A statement from Liverpool read: “The club has been made aware of an alleged incident involving a member of the first team playing squad. We will be making no further comment on the matter while the process is ongoing with the relevant authorities.”