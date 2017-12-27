Kompany: City can’t afford to relax

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany has warned his teammates that they need to maintain their killer instinct in the Premier League or risk being caught.

Pep Guardiola's charges have opened up a 12-point lead over second-placed Manchester United and have a chance to extend that advantage to 15 points when they travel to Newcastle United on Wednesday night.

Despite the massive gap City have managed to build, Kompany has reminded the team of 2012 when the Sky Blues came from eight points behind in the final six games of the season to claim the league title.

“I don’t know if everyone will remember but it was six games left and we were eight points behind," the Belgian said, as quoted by the Express.

“So, that’s why I am always the first guy to come in and say: ‘no guys, we can’t really take the foot off the gas’.

“I really don’t want that. We push, we push, we push and no one has the right to let their performance down, their guard down.

“It’s the first time we have been ahead like this. It’s just that thing where you still feel it’s a bit too early to draw any conclusions. We just have to keep it up. It’s the first thing you think about.

“I was saying: when you are on such a run, you almost want to put it aside straight away and think about the next one because you know how little it takes to lose that special feeling. So, we head towards the game in Newcastle with a happy feeling but with a sense of duty."