Dyche proud of battling Burnley

Sean Dyche was full of pride as Burnley came agonisingly close to pulling off a memorable victory over Manchester United.

Ashley Barnes had opened the scoring at Old Trafford on Boxing Day before Steven Defour made it two with 36 minutes on the clock.

Jesse Lingard, however, came off the bench at half-time and started the comeback with a 53rd-minute goal before grabbing a 91st-minute equaliser.

At the double! The substitute's ⚽⚽ saved Jose Mourinho from embarrassment against @BurnleyOfficial. What is wrong with @ManUtd?https://t.co/SsXZ73VOcE — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) December 26, 2017

After the game though, the Clarets boss still had plenty of positives to say about his side.

Dyche told the club’s official website: “There is nothing other than pride in what we’ve achieved today.

“The squad is at stretch and I’ve spoken many times about my belief in the group and that was on show today.

“On the back of an awkward game (3-0 loss against Spurs) the other day, it’s a fantastic point because it’s very difficult to come here. They’ve only lost to Manchester City and not dropped another point, but we made a great start and got in among them.

“In the second half we had to dig in and that’s what you have to do at these grounds, so overall, it’s hard to be disappointed after scoring two goals at Old Trafford and taking a point.”

He added: “It’s another hard-earned point and a good point. All I have been harping on about is the side moving forwards and they will learn so much from today.

“You have to get points and wins on the board and we’re doing that.”

Up next for Burnley is a trip to face Huddersfield on Saturday.