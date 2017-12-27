Conte hails Chelsea intensity

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte was pleased with his side's performance in the 2-0 victory over Brighton on Tuesday and hopes their form continues.

The two sides remained locked at 0-0 until the half-time break at Stamford Bridge, but Alvaro Morata headed home Cesar Azpilicueta's cross one minute into the second half before Marcos Alonso found the back of the net on the hour mark, from Cesc Fabregas's corner.

Conte was satisfied with his players' intensity, especially after the break, and is eager to see them maintain their momentum heading into Premier League ties against Stoke City and Arsenal.

He told the press, according to the Express: "In the first half we had the right chances to score but didn't take them. For this reason, it becomes difficult because you're opponent stays with 10 players behind the ball.

"In the second half, we settled very well and created many chances. It was a good performance with good intensity.

"It's the same performance against Everton – against Everton, we showed 25 times we had shots on goal but today we scored twice.

"We are in a good moment of form and just continue this way."