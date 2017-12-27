Allardyce happy with ‘great point’ against West Brom

Everton manager Sam Allardyce was more than happy with the result after holding West Brom to a 0-0 draw at the Hawthorns on Boxing Day.

The Toffees remain unbeaten in their last seven Premier League matches after denying the Baggies what would have been their first win since matchday two, all the way back in August.

"It's a great point for us, there's no doubt about that, given the pressure we were put under by West Brom today," Allardyce told Sky Sports.

"The team was resilient enough to hold out. There was some brave work from the defenders and goalkeeper when needed.

"Perhaps from West Brom's point of view, there was a little bit of sloppy finishing, which is probably why they are where they are.

"But overall I'm pleased with the point and I'm pleased with the performance, certainly defensively with the players we had available to select.

"We had lots of young lads in the side, some experience and lots of players missing that I would have loved to have had the chance to select today. The squad has been tested to the limit today and we've managed to get a point."