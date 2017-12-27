Klopp not counting all the goals

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp didn't want to focus on the goals from Roberto Firmino, instead praising the team effort in their 5-0 Boxing Day win over Swansea City.

The Brazilian scored twice against the Swans (taking his tally up to nine in the Premier League), alongside Philippe Coutinho, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as the Reds ran riot at Anfield.

"I am happy for all of the boys when they score but I couldn't say how many he has or how many he has," Klopp said. "I don't care, to be honest, it's not in my interest.

"If we play like we play in the good moments then the boys will be in different situations and it'll be easy to score, like the second goal of Roberto. I could have scored in this situation.

"That's what you have to do, you have to work for that and everybody could see Mo [Salah] was not the happiest person in the stadium when we took him off, but at least I have to stay kind of reasonable or serious or whatever because there's a lot of games to come.

"They all will score goals. Sadio [Mane] did not play, but he will score if we play like this, if we bring the different players, in the different moments in the situation," he said.

"Roberto, I appreciate always his effort and his performance, that he scores twice, I'm happy about that but I could not say how many goals he has scored so far in the season because I feel he is always involved, he is always in and around the really dangerous situations for the opponent.

"First half, he helped left full-back to right full-back, he was everywhere. In the end, he scored two goals, so that's nice."

Their win over the rock-bottom Swans keeps the Reds fourth in the standings ahead of Saturday’s match against Leicester City.