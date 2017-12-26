Record-breaking King Kane takes the plaudits

Move over Alan Shearer and Lionel Messi, there’s a new record goalscorer in town and his name is Harry Kane.

The Spurs hitman grabbed another treble – his eighth of the year – and sixth in the Premier League on Tuesday as a rampant Tottenham thrashed Southampton 5-2 at Wembley.

The goals saw Kane topple Alan Shearer’s 22-year-old record for the most Premier League goals in a calendar year, beating the Geordie legends mark of 36 goals for Blackburn in 1995.

It also means Kane will end 2017 on 56 goals for club and country, the first player outside of Ronaldo and Messi to finish as Europe’s top scorer since 2009.

“I’m very proud of it. Messi and Ronaldo have dominated football for so long, they’re two of the world’s greatest players ever,” Kane said after the game.

“To even be compared to them, to be up there with those sort of stats is a great feeling. All I can do is use that as confidence going into the new year.”

“It was hard not to think about it, being level going into the game,” Kane said afterwards.

“I wanted to win the game but of course I wanted to score as a striker. Getting that record was a great feeling. It has been a fantastic year. To get compared to those players – the Messis and Shearers – is what it is all about.”

And Shearer was among the first to congratulate Kane in a tweet that read: “You’ve had a magnificent 2017 @HKane. You deserve to hold the record of most Premier League goals in a calendar year. Well done and keep up the good work,” the former England and Newcastle United great wrote on Twitter.

You’ve had a magnificent 2017 @HKane. You deserve to hold the record of most @premierleague goals in a calendar year. Well done and keep up the good work. 👏🏻🙋🏼‍♂️ — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) December 26, 2017

The rest of the online reaction was predictably congratulatory.

Goals for club and country in 2017: 🦁 Harry Kane: 56 goals

🇦🇷 Leo Messi: 54 goals

🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo: 53 goals

🇵🇱 Robert Lewandowski: 53 goals

🇺🇾 Edi Cavani: 53 goals Harry Kane finishes as Europe's top scorer! pic.twitter.com/0UXWGiAJew — Football Stuff (@FootbalIStuff) December 26, 2017

6 – Harry Kane is the first player to score six Premier League hat-tricks in a calendar year. Lethal. pic.twitter.com/cMvj7qNHiu — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 26, 2017

Irrespective of whether you think a calendar year is a legitimate stat or not, the fact remains that Harry Kane is an extraordinary footballer. Add his personality, integrity, decency, rise from nowhere and you’ve got yourself a legitimate and bonafide inspiration #THFC — Julian Betts (@BettsJulian) December 26, 2017

What also make Kane special? At 5-1 the guy is stood on his own goal line trying to clear a goal bound shot. Not many (if any) other strikers would bother. The man has an incredible mentality. — Paul O Keefe (@pokeefe1) December 26, 2017

But not everyone was so complimentary:

Can you imagine if Kane was in a trophy winning team?!😞 More goals than Messi, Ronaldo this year but trophies not even comparable. Incredible achievement though #MOTD — Eniola Aluko (@EniAlu) December 26, 2017

Nowt against Harry Kane – brilliant player & seems like a top bloke – but marking the most Premier League goals scored in a calendar year may be the most modern football thing ever. What next, the most direct free-kicks scored in April since Cristiano Ronaldo left Man Utd? — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) December 26, 2017

Kane deserves credit but his record and City's dominance is no surprise. So many teams in this league are really poor compared to the top 6. The rest of the league is really bad and the constant rotation of managers doesn't help. @BBCMOTD — Stefan (@stefanr092) December 26, 2017

Sour grapes from rival fans perhaps?

Here are Kane’s records broken down:

– Kane has scored 56 goals in 52 games in 2017 for Spurs and England – the most among players in Europe’s top five leagues. (Messi: 54 in 64, Ronaldo 53 in 60, Cavani 53 in 62, Lewandowski 53 in 55)

– Kane broke Alan Shearer’s record for EPL goals in a calendar year. Shearer scored 36 in 1995 – Kane finished 2017 with 39.

– Kane has scored eight hat-tricks in 2017. Six of those were in the PL. There have only been six other hat-tricks in the PL this year (Lukaku, King, Aguero, Morata, Wilson, Rooney)

– Kane is the first player to score consecutive PL hat-tricks on two separate occasions (v Leicester & Hull in May and v Burnley & Southampton in Dec). He also scored trebles v Fulham and APOEL.

– Kane now has 94 Premier League goals for Tottenham – just three short of matching Teddy Sheringham’s club record of 97.

– Kane’s 39 goals in 2017 were split as 21 from January-May and 18 from August-December. (Kane only had eight between August and December in 2016)

– Kane goals usually come in Tottenham victories. In fact, 37 of Kane’s goals have come in Spurs wins, with his goal in the 1-1 draw with West Brom and 2-1 loss to Leicester the only exceptions.

– Kane has shared his goals out evenly in terms of home and away games. He’s scored 20 times in Premier League home games – at both White Hart Lane and Wembley – and 19 on the road.

– Kane’s magic months in 2017 were May and December, when he scored eight times in each. He just doesn’t like August… he failed to score in any of his three fixtures in that month.