Mourinho: We should be killing teams off

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho bemoaned a lack of cutting edge in front of goal after the 2-2 draw with Burnley at Old Trafford on Boxing Day.

As they did against Leicester on Saturday, the Red Devils found themselves trailing to the Clarets, who opened the scoring through Ashley Barnes on three minutes before Steven Defour's 36th-minute free-kick put them 2-0 up.

Mourinho made two changes at half-time, bringing on Jesse Lingard and Henrikh Mkhitaryan for Marcos Rojo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic respectively, with the substitutions having an immediate impact.

Lingard pulled one back with a cheeky backheel flick eight minutes into the second half and rescued a point for United with a stoppage-time equaliser, in a reversal of fortunes from the Foxes game.

The Portuguese coach felt his team deserved to come away with all three points after Sean Dyche's side went into their shell after the break, but was left to rue poor finishing once again.

"It's a bad result for us. We are never happy with a draw – especially in a match where we are so dominant."

"My verdict? One team had one-and-a-half shots and scored two goals. Another team had the ball, played, created chances, played with one defender for 45 minutes, had lots of dominance, and scored only two. So for me, that's the verdict," Mourinho told Sky Sports afterwards.

"I don't want to take credit from them, not at all, that's their game. Not at all any critics for that, credit to them, but my team deserved to win. But the reality of football is that to win you have to score more than the opponent and we didn't.

"In the last two matches we had a minimum 12 goals [chances] to score, and I don't remember Leicester missing a chance, I don't remember Burnley missing a chance, I don't remember Leicester or Burnley crossing the midfield line in the second half.

"But we didn't score goals. We are in a moment when we are not scoring the goals we should, and defensively we have some ridiculous goals against. Like we had two against Leicester and one again today."