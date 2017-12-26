Pochettino: No-one better than Kane

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has declared Harry Kane the best striker on the planet after he broke Alan Shearer's goalscoring record on Boxing Day.

The 24-year-old bagged his second Premier League hat-trick in succession to help Spurs see off Southampton 5-2 at Wembley – surpassing Shearer's tally of 36 goals in a calendar year by three.

The feat is even more remarkable given that Kane failed to find the back of the net in the month of August, with the England international leading the scoring charts with 18 top-flight goals this season.

Pochettino was full of praise for his star performer once again, insisting he thoroughly deserves all the accolades, having also finished top-scorer in Europe with 56 goals in 52 matches for both club and country.

"First of all I want to congratulate Harry Kane, a massive achievement for him, well deserved," the Argentine coach said after the game.

"And we are all so, so, so, so happy because it's an amazing thing to celebrate. For me, he's world class. I think today, (number) one striker in the world, specific position, who's better than him?

"He deserves everything. It's been nine years between [Cristiano] Ronaldo and [Lionel] Messi, and now Kane's name is there. It's a fantastic achievement and I'm so happy for him.

"I'd like to congratulate him. Well done. It's not surprising to us because every day we see how he works, the determination, how professional he is and how he takes care of himself.

"That can only be good for him and of course he is a talented player – that's the secret. I've told everyone that he is a great example for everybody, not just because of his goals.

"Professional is a massive word, and you need to include everything there inside – he's a very good example of how a player behaves like a professional."