Drama at the death in six-goal Vitality thriller

It ended honours even between Bournemouth and West Ham in a fascinating six-goal thriller at the Vitality Stadium on Boxing Day.

AFC Bournemouth 3 West Ham United 3

Collins on target on 7'

Gosling levels on 29'

Ake fires Cherries ahead on 57'

Arnautovic with two quick goals on 81' and 89'

Wilson controversial late equaliser, 90 3'

Match summary

Bournemouth were delighted to record a point against West Ham as Callum Wilson scored in the 93rd minute after a trilling encounter with six-goals, penalty appeals and end-to-end action throughout.

Crazy game, lot’s of ups and downs!

we go again saturday🔥🍒 pic.twitter.com/z5CBLB8HAY — Nathan Aké (@NathanAke) December 26, 2017

Full report

Bournemouth were quickest out of the blocks with a couple of early set-pieces, but weren't able to capatalise before James Collins headed home after just seven minutes. Simon Francis had missed his header at the other end moments earlier, and he wasn't able to stop West Ham from taking the lead as Collins connected to an Aaron Cresswell corner.

Adrian did well to deny a poked effort from Wilson following Pablo Zabaleta's poor clearance from a Ryan Fraser delivery with 15 minutes played.

While, Josh King really should have equalised two minutes later but slipped when connecting with a good Wilson delivery from the right to slice his effort wide.

Arthur Masuaku then sliced his shot wide at the other end, before King was again off target while Adrian made a great save to keep out Adam Smith as Bournemouth eyed an equaliser.

And with 30 minutes gone, the hosts were level as a Fraser free-kick into the box fell to Dan Gosling who found a shot through a raft of bodies.

Francis was lucky not to see red for a boot in the face of Cheikhou Kouyate just after the 30 minute mark, ahead of a slightly more subdued end to the first half that saw Manuel Lanzini fire a late shot just wide.

Asmir Begovic collected well from an Arnautovic delivery at the start of the second period before Wilson fired off target after being fed by King following a deflected clearance from Pedro Obiang.

Lanzini was again close with another effort that was just inches off target from a good Arnautovic delivery from the left before Bournemouth took the lead with 57 minutes on the clock. Nathan Ake was well placed to sweep home after West Ham failed to clear a Lewis Cook cross after a neat short corner.

Adrian then denied Gosling a second as he was played in by Cook, while Ake found the side-netting with a 64th minute header.

Bournemouth's shout for a 66th minute penalty for a handball on Collins was waved away by referee Bobby Madley before Adrian was called into action again, a minute later, to stop Jordan Ibe from smashing in a third.

Both sides continued to attack, as Arnautovic poked wide on 70 minute before Fraser then also flashed an effort just wide.

It was end to end stuff as both sides battled ferociously for all three points, and Adrian did well to stop Benik Afobe at his near post, while also saving the rebound.

But no one really could have predicted how the final 10 or so minutes would play out, as first Arnautovic drew West Ham level on 82 minutes after a horrible mistake from Begovic as he slip in the rain and gifted the ball to the striker – before the striker scored again. Another poor clearance from Begovic allowed Arnautovic to slot home.

But West Ham somehow let the three points slip as an Ake header across the face of goal made it' way into the goal off Wilson's head and possibly arm, with the player having also initially been flagged for offside.