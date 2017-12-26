De Jong: I’m not ready for Man City

Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong says he is not ready for the demands required to make a sensational switch to Manchester City.

The 20-year-old has been linked with a move to the Premier League leaders after some eye-catching displays in the Dutch top flight.

Despite only making his first-team breakthrough at the Amsterdam Arena this season, the Netherlands youth international has impressed due to his versatility of playing central midfield, defensive midfield and at centre-back.

Along with his incredible work-rate and stamina, the Willem II academy graduate has shown improvements in his technical ability – providing eight assists in 15 league fixtures.

However, with the recent rumours of a departure, De Joden quickly offered De Jong a new five-year deal which he signed last week.

"I've read it too (laughs)," he told reporters about the interest from Pep Guardiola's side. "I do not think I'm ready to play at the first team at Manchester City or something like that.

"Right now I really just want to develop here at Ajax and become a solid starting player. Especially in midfield. Then we'll see further."