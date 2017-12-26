Kane triple sees Spurs smash Saints

Harry Kane scored a second consecutive hat-trick to beat a long-standing Premier League record as Tottenham hammered Southampton 5-2 at Wembley on Boxing Day.

Tottenham 5 Southampton 2

Kane bagged another hat-trick

Alli and Son also on target for Spurs

Boufal and Tadic reduce deficit

Kane breaks Shearer record

Match Summary

Kane scored twice in the first half to put Mauricio Pochettino’s side in command at the break and striker completed his three-goal haul in the second half, with Dele Alli and Son Heung-min also getting on target against the Saints, who replied through Sofiane Boufal and Dusan Tadic.

Full Report

The breakthrough arrived in the 22nd minute when Christian Eriksen whipped in a free-kick from the edge of the box to pick out an unmarked Kane two yards out to head home with ease and reach 37 Premier League goals in 2017, breaking Alan Shearer’s 22-year-old record for goals in a calendar year.

A few minutes later, the hosts almost gifted the Saints an equaliser. An initial shot from Boufal was parried by Hugo Lloris and Danny Rose attempted to play it back to the keeper, but the header was too high for the Frenchman to comfortably collect and he had to scramble to keep it from crossing the goalline.

Spurs were clearly in the ascendancy throughout the first half and doubled their lead in the 39th minute with some attractive passing and movement that cut the visitors open. Alli and Son combined brilliantly before the South Korean set up Kane for a tap in from four yards out. The finish saw the England striker surpass Lionel Messi for most goals in 2017 for club and country with 55.

Mauricio Pellegrino’s men were rather fortunate not to give away a penalty just before the break. Son went down in the box after what appeared to be a push in the back from Jack Stephens, but the referee waved away appeals.

Shortly after the break Mario Lemina went agonisingly close to pulling one back, but his powerful shot from the edge of the area hit the bar.

It was only a brief respite for the Saints as Spurs went three goals clear in the 49th minute. Alli curled a precise low shot past Fraser Forster to find the far-bottom corner of the goal after sharp interplay with Son.

Only two minutes later it was Son who found the back of the net as the north Londoners stormed to a 4-0 lead. A mistake by the Southampton defence gifted Alli with the ball and he fed Son, who produced a confident finish.

The south-coast club were given the faintest of glimmers in the 64th minute as Boufal reduced the deficit to three with a strong shot beating Lloris at his near post.

However, their celebrations were short-lived. In the 67th minute, Kane was put through on goal and showed a great touch to clip the ball over Forster to complete his hat-trick.

The Saints netted in the last few minutes as the goal-fest continued. Substitute Tadic chipped a shot from a corner and managed to get the better of Lloris, who got a hand to it but couldn’t keep it out.