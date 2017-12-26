Shearer’s record on the line for Kane

Tottenham striker Harry Kane can beat Alan Shearer’s record for most Premier League goals in a calendar year in their Boxing Day clash against Southampton.

Kane’s hat-trick against Burnley last weekend took him level with Shearer on 36 goals for 2017, which can be broken against the Saints at Wembley.

"I'm the striker, so a lot of the time I get the praise and get spoken about, but it's so important that the team does well," Kane said.

"But now, obviously equal, yeah I'm full of confidence going into Tuesday. But most importantly for me, it's the wins that matter and Southampton are going to be another tough game."

Meanwhile, Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino believes Kane still has room to improve as he chases the club’s all-time leading scorer: Teddy Sheringham.

"Of course the record of Alan is fantastic," Pochettino said. "He was a fantastic player, but Harry is doing so well.

"I think Alan was consistently scoring for 10 years. You need to show massive respect, it was amazing what he did.

"Harry is doing well – to have a player like Harry Kane is fantastic, I hope and I wish that every season he scores 50 or more than 50 [goals]."

"I think he still can improve. At 24 I think the player arrives at their best at 27, 28 or 29 depending on how professional you are.

"But with Harry Kane, if he keeps that mentality and keeps working hard every day in training sessions and never change that mentality, then he can play until he wants to play."