Guardiola: Fatigue not a problem for City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is confident that his squad is deep enough to deal with the Premier League's congested schedule without suffering from fatigue.

The Citizens thrashed Bournemouth 4-0 on Saturday to extend their lead at the top of the standings to 13 points and will face Newcastle United, Crystal Palace, and Watford between December 27 and January 2.

However, Guardiola believes he has the players to maintain City's high level of performance even when he makes wholesale changes to his starting XI.

"Fatigue, I don't think so. It may happen but we've a good enough squad," the Spaniard revealed, according to Goal.

"Gabriel [Jesus] didn't play against Bournemouth – he played 120 minutes against Leicester and he's the biggest fighter in high pressing I've seen in my life. He helps us a lot with our intensity.

"Danilo, Bernardo [Silva], [Ilkay] Gundogan all helped us against Bournemouth. We have Yaya [Toure]. Last game, [Oleksandr] Zinchenko was man of the match and he was not in the squad against Bournemouth.

"Of course we will rotate in this period. We have a game every four days. Everyone that has played in the past is going to play in the future."