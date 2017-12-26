Conte hails Chelsea attitude and effort

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte was disappointed that his team dropped points against Everton but also praised the determination and effort his players showed.

The Blues played out a goalless draw with the Toffees at Goodison Park on Saturday, seeing them fall 16 points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City.

However, Conte was pleased with the positive attitude of his players and insists he is not concerned with the result because the game was played in the right way.

"When you see a team use this big effort, and we must be disappointed for the result because we drew a game when usually you win this type of game, but I am not worried because the players played very well. It was a good performance and I liked the attitude and the effort of my players," Conte was quoted as saying on the club's official website.

"You know very well that this league is not simple. You have to fight to win the league, you have to fight for the Champions League, you have to fight for the Europa League places. We have to do our best and then at the end, we will see where we are."

"My task is to bring an important motivation in every game and to this point, my players they always gave me great responses. Sometimes it can happen you drop points. We dropped points against Everton, a good team, it is not simple to play away against them but we dropped points in a fair way."