Mourinho: Dyche can lead Burnley to Europe

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho was full of praise for his Burnley counterpart Sean Dyche ahead of their Boxing Day clash at Old Trafford.

The Clarets sit seventh in the standings, hot on the heels of Arsenal and Tottenham despite losing 3-0 to the latter last weekend, but Mourinho lauded their no-nonsense approach.

"If survival was the objective, I think the objective is in the pocket, it's totally under control," Mourinho told Sky Sports News.

"If the objective is to finish top 10, they will do it. If the objective is to fight for European positions, they are there so they have the right to fight, so it'll be a difficult opponent.

"If you compare what they are doing with the initial objectives, it's a very good season.

"They conceded three in the last one but before that, they were really amazing so they defend very, very well.

"Everybody knows the way they play, if you expect them to play creative beautiful football, they don't do that.

"But if you talk about direct objective, pragmatic and play with their strength, I think they are very, very good."

Meanwhile, United are second only to their neighbours Manchester City in the Premier League standings, trailing Pep Guardiola’s side by 13 points but three ahead of third-placed Chelsea.

"They still look like a high-quality group of players to me," Dyche said of Mourinho's United side.

"I was there recently when they had to dig in and get a win against a Brighton side that played very well.

"The main thing I like about Jose Mourinho and the work he does with his players is they find different ways of winning.

"Man Utd, as much as the questions are coming in about their indifference, are still a very strong side. They are a very strong unit, very strong in talent and they certainly have a manager who understands the division."