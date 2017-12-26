Premier League: All 20 clubs’ January transfer wish list

The Premier League season is halfway and it’s already clear which club needs what.

Manchester City are running away with the title, while a host of clubs look set to fight to avoid the drop.

But as Santa arrives to deposit the Christmas happiness, the January transfer window looms for all 20 clubs.

FOX Sports Asia takes a look at what each club needs in the New Year.

ARSENAL

What they need: The contracts of star duo Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez will run out in the summer, they need to get them sorted ASAP.

Ideal Christmas present: In a perfect world, Sanchez and Ozil will stay at the Emirates and spearhead a future Arsenal title push. However, with Sanchez looking more likely than not to depart in January, a replacement needs to be signed. Monaco’s Thomas Lemar, remains the best option.

BOURNEMOUTH

What they need: Ominously close to the drop zone, a midfield general should be the top of manager Eddie Howe’s wish list.

Ideal Christmas present: Their squad is solid but Bournemouth would benefit from a big name midfield acquisition. Jose Mourinho may be willing to part with the out of form Ander Herrera or Howe could target Everton rebel Ross Barkley who will almost definitely be available in January.

BRIGHTON

What they need: Brighton are faring well after gaining promotion, but are desperate to avoid an immediate return to the Championship. The one glaring weakness for the Seagulls is a goalscorer to take some pressure off the shoulders of Glenn Murray.

Ideal Christmas present: Liverpool’s fringe striker Daniel Sturridge was once one of the Premier League’s deadliest marksmen. With a World Cup looming, Sturridge could be tempted to take a chance in January in search of some minutes. A fit and firing Sturridge would add some serious firepower to a Brighton line up who are averaging less than a goal a game this season.

BURNLEY

What they need: The Clarets also need to add some goals to their side. Their midfielders have contributed just four to their tally this season, and a goal scoring midfielder would help.

Ideal Christmas present: Everton’s Ross Barkley will be available in January, and is a proven Premier League goal scorer. Barkley has yet to take to the field in season 2017/18 and could be the touch of class Burnley need to keep the pace with the big boys. Additionally, Barkley’s contract is running out and he can be got on the cheap.

CHELSEA

What they need: There’s not a whole lot wrong with Antonio Conte’s squad, although he’d probably tell you otherwise. The only real problem area of their squad is backup for Alvaro Morata. Conte has lost faith in Michy Batshuayi and has been favouring a false nine with Eden Hazard leading the line in Morata’s absence.

Ideal Christmas present: Conte could target Celtic youngster Moussa Dembele to replace Batshuayi. Dembele is a young attacker, ready for a new challenge. Even if just as a foil for Morata, the youngster could develop at Chelsea and would shape as a readymade back up and a talented future prospect.

CRYSTAL PALACE

What they need: Crystal Palace have produced a remarkable turnaround after some atrocious early season form. Wilfried Zaha has been key to the change of fortune, and Roy Hodgson should prioritise keeping hold of his talisman as the big clubs circle. Additionally, Palace could use a goal scorer as an alternative to the enigma that is Christian Benteke.

Ideal Christmas present: As far as proven Premier League goal scorers go, not many have the pedigree of Daniel Sturridge. The 29-year-old could be tempted to join Palace for guaranteed game time. It is said Jurgen Klopp will only part with one of Sturridge or Danny Ings, and regardless of which striker the German decides to let leave Anfield, Palace should be lining up a move.

EVERTON

What they need: Everton have hit form under new boss Sam Allardyce in recent weeks, rising up into the Premier League’s top 10. It’s no secret that Big Sam is after a new striker in January, as the Merseysiders look to continue their charge up the ladder.

Ideal Christmas present: It is a badly kept secret that Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud is keen for a new challenge as he looks to leave his super sub role for a locked down starting XI spot. Everton would be a logical fit for the Frenchman, after they targeted him in the summer.

HUDDERSFIELD

What they need: Premier League new boys Huddersfield have looked good with Aaron Mooy pulling the strings from midfield. However, the Terriers could benefit from some pace and trickery out wide to complement Mooy and strikers Steve Mounie and Laurent Depoitre.

Ideal Christmas present: They don’t build footballers much quicker than Theo Walcott, and the Arsenal speedster could be the man to answer David Wagner’s Christmas wishes. Walcott is reportedly keen to leave Arsenal after 11 years at the Emirates, and a move to the Premier League new boys could revitalise his career. It’s a win, win!

LEICESTER

What they need: With Robert Huth injured and heading towards the end of his contract, January could be the time for Claude Puel to invest in a new centre back.

Ideal Christmas present: Manchester United’s Daley Blind has cut a periphery figure at Old Trafford this season, having been used sparingly in the Premier League. The Dutchman has been linked with a January exit and Leicester could be an ideal destination for the 27-year-old.

Also adept at left back and in defensive midfield, Blind would provide Leicester with a versatile defender who could plug any holes in Puel’s leaky defence or add quality in midfield.

LIVERPOOL

What they need: Liverpool’s defensive problems are well documented. An attacking powerhouse, the Reds only really need to strengthen at the back, with their perpetually troublesome left back spot and a new centre back the primary needs when the transfer window swings open.

Ideal Christmas present: Liverpool’s protracted summer pursuit of Southampton centre back Van Dijk is set to continue in January. Manchester City are also said to be interested. Alternatively, Liverpool could provide some competition for polarising left back Alberto Moreno with a move for Chelsea target Alex Sandro.

MANCHESTER CITY

What they need: Can they get any better?! It seems like the only thing that can derail City’s season is an injury crisis and Pep Guardiola will be keen to future proof by adding a top quality centre back to his options.

Ideal Christmas present: Virgil van Dijk is the man at the top of Guardiola’s wish list, although Liverpool will add competition. The Dutch defender is an imposing figure but also adept with the ball at his feet and moving forward into midfield, a perfect mould for City’s style.

MANCHESTER UNITED

What they need: Club legend Gary Neville was quick to point out an ominous fact after the West Brom win – with the entire back five Sir Alex Ferguson signings. With Luke Shaw and Matteo Darmian on the way out, some more fullback options wouldn’t go astray.

Ideal Christmas present: Ryan Sessegnon has been linked with a move, with the 17-year-old touted as a future England star. While he wouldn’t be expected to go straight into the starting XI week in, week out, he would provide ample cover for Antonio Valencia.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

What they need: Rafael Benitez is desperate for some new players. Newcastle started the season strongly but are sinking fast. Stuck with Mike Ashley for the time being, some attacking reinforcements or a new goalkeeper would help.

Ideal Christmas present: Chelsea’s Kenedy has been linked to a loan move, although Benitez has refused to speak about the Brazilian while Liverpool’s Danny Ings would also be a solution to Newcastle’s major glaring weakness. Between the sticks, Spanish legend Iker Casillas has been linked with a move in the Portuguese press.

SOUTHAMPTON

What they need: Southampton aren’t immune from this season’s relegation race and the Saints seem set for another protracted transfer window with Virgil van Dijk linked to an exit. Some defensive reinforcement will help, particular with first choice fullbacks out injured.

Ideal Christmas present: The return of Luke Shaw would be a dream for Saints fans, although the Man United left back looks more likely to move to Tottenham. Elsewhere, Southampton are crying out for some attacking quality and some excitement in the front third. Fernando Torres and Stevan Jovetic have been linked in the past.

STOKE CITY

What they need: Stoke are a mess at the back and with Kevin Wimmer failing to impress and both Bruno Martins Indi and Kurt Zouma suffering injuries, a centre back is a must.

Ideal Christmas present: Stoke haven’t been linked to a host of good quality defenders but the most attainable one appears to be Jonny Evans – although some of the Premier League’s top clubs are also interested. Leicester striker Islam Slimani has been mentioned, with flop loan signing Jese linked with an early exit.

SWANSEA

What they need: Paul Clement is gone and it looks like the Swans are hoping for a sharp turnaround under a new manager. But with the fewest goals scored in the league, it’s clear where they lack quality.

Ideal Christmas present: Renato Sanches will return to Germany after failing to make an impact. But in terms of impending signings, Swansea will have to appoint a manager first. Looking at Premier League outcasts, a player like Michy Batshuayi or Danny Ings could be good loan options.

TOTTENHAM

What they need: Tottenham aren’t far off the top four spots but need a spark in the front third, with Dele Alli recently criticised after a dip in form. Alternatively, Spurs have been linked to a host of wide attackers.

Ideal Christmas present: Luke Shaw is a target, adding quality at the back, while Mauricio Pochettino’s team has been linked to a host of attackers, including Watford’s Richarlison, Real Sociedad’s Mikel Oyarzabal and Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha.

WATFORD

What they need: Watford signed 11 players in the off-season, but still Marco Silva wasn’t happy with their business. With an unsure backline, a lack of depth in midfield and an overreliance on star attacker Richarlison, it’s up front that is the most pressing issue.

Ideal Christmas present: Watford appear to be in the box seat for Leicester’s Islam Slimani, who would add another option for a team which relies heavily on Troy Deeney and Andre Gray. Given Deeney’s ill-discipline and Gray’s poor form, the arrival of another No.9 option is a must.

WEST BROM

What they need: Only Swansea have scored fewer goals than West Brom this season, so it’s clear what they need. Solomon Rondon, Jay Rodriguez and Hal-Robson Kanu have scored six goals between them, while no one else had found the back of the net more than once.

Ideal Christmas present: Aleksandar Mitrovic looks to be the man targeted to add some goals to the West Brom team, with the Serbian out of favour at Newcastle. But Mitrovic has been far from prolific in England, scoring just four goals in the Championship as they earned promotion. Another piece of ideal January business would be tying down Jonny Evans to a new deal.

WEST HAM

What they need: West Ham have started to turn their fortunes around under David Moyes but are far from safe. Some extra midfield depth is a must, as Slaven Bilic failed to strengthen that part of the pitch in the off-season before he was sacked.

Ideal Christmas present: Bournemouth’s Harry Arter has already been at the centre of a transfer bid but the dream target remains Sporting Lisbon midfielder William Carvalho – who has long been linked. Moyes is also targeting another centre back, with Swansea’s Alfie Mawson linked to a £20m move to London.

A version of this article originally appeared on FOX Australia.