Klopp: Top four our realistic goal

Jurgen Klopp said that Liverpool must improve if they are to finish in the top four qualify for the next season’s Champions League.

The German all but admitted Liverpool’s title challenge is over as they currently trail top of the table Manchester City by 20 points.

But he said that there was still plenty for Liverpool to fight for and that there was no room for complacency.

Speaking ahead of their Boxing Day game with bottom-club Swansea at Anfield, Klopp said:

“We have to qualify for the Champions League. We have to finish as high as possible.”

“It looks like we could be second, third or fourth this year, that’s a fantastic situation. Not the dream, but a fantastic situation.

“That’s what we are working on and for this we have to improve in all departments.

“This year, I don’t think that anyone apart from Manchester City and maybe Manchester United are thinking too much about how they can win the league.

“In a very difficult league, performance-wise we are really consistent so far. If we stay consistent and avoid our mistakes, mistakes like in the 3-3 draw with Arsenal, we will win much more games than we lose or draw.

“As it was and so it will be against Swansea, we have to perform first of all and then we have to see how the other team can react.”

Klopp also warned his players not to underestimate their opponents despite the Welsh club’s lowly position.

“They are under pressure and that’s clear because they fight for the league, 100 percent, and that will not change before Boxing Day,” he added.

“But we will be ready and we will perform, if possible, like against Arsenal but avoid the mistakes we made.

“I don’t really remember the game from last year, to be honest. I remember that we lost it. But that’s not the plan!”