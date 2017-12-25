Brighton in for Celtic striker Dembele

Brighton are on the verge of signing striker Moussa Dembele from Celtic, according to reports.

Sky Sports said Celtic and Brighton have held talks and an £18 million fee has been agreed, although both clubs have denied it.

Asked about the rumours ahead of Brighton’s match at Stamford Bridge on Boxing Day, manager Chris Hughton admitted that Dembele was the kind of player Brighton coveted.

“He’s a very good player who has had a very good season. He is not our player he just happens to be one of probably 100 names you could mention that I probably would [want],” Hughton told Sky TV cameras.

“But he’s not our player and neither is anybody else that might be thrown into the mix.”

Dembele has been in sparkling form since arriving at Celtic from Fulham in June 2016.

The striker scored 32 goals in 49 appearances in all competitions in his first season.

The French hitman missed the start of this season with a hamstring injury, but has returned to grab eight goals in 19 appearances.

Dembele, 21, joined Fulham from Paris Saint-Germain in 2012, making his debut a year later.

He scored 19 goals in 64 games for Fulham before joining Celtic when hs contract expired.