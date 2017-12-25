Preview: Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino will be expecting more of the same when Southampton visit Wembley on Boxing Day.

Spurs eased past Burnley on Saturday with Harry Kane scoring a hat-trick, to match Alan Shearer’s record of 36 goals in a calendar year, leaving them fifth on the Premier League standings, on 34 points.

And having overcome a mini-slump with three straight wins ahead of losing to runaway league leaders Manchester City 4-1 last week, Tottenham go into their last game of 2017 against the Saints on a high.

After seeing off Sean Dyche’s in-form Clarets, Pochettino praised Kane before looking forward to another difficult test, on Tuesday.

He told the club’s official website: “He’s such a great professional and to praise him more is difficult, we’ll have to find another word to praise him in a different way! He’s fantastic and it’s a massive achievement.

“It’s also fantastic for the team because it’s another three points for us.”

The Spurs boss added: “We need to keep the momentum, to try to win again, to be consistent. If we want to fight at the end for big things we must try to be consistent.”

Mauricio Pellegrino was, meanwhile disappointed to draw 1-1 with Huddersfield and lose goalscorer Charlie Austin to a hamstring injury in their league tie on Saturday.

In 13th place with 19 points, Southampton have not won in their last six games.

Pellegrino said: “Obviously we are disappointed, because I think we had to win this game and now we are in the middle of the season, but still we have got a lot of possibility to bounce back from this situation and to change our results and convert this start into more points and more goals.

“Football is efficiency. You need to score goals, and in this type of game you have to try to score the second earlier and we have had a couple of chances, but I would repeat that our accuracy wasn’t the best.”

Harry Winks (ankle), Toby Alderweireld (hamstring) and Victor Wanyama (knee) continue to be sidelined for Spurs.

For Southampton, Austin (hamstring) is out, alongside Cedric Soares (ankle) and Ryan Bertrand (hamstring).