Blind urged to leave Manchester United and join Barcelona

Daley Blind has been urged to swap Manchester United for Barcelona by his former manager Louis van Gaal.

Blind has been relegated to a fringe figure under Jose Mourinho this season after playing just one minute of Premier League action since the opening three games of the campaign.

But van Gaal – who brought Blind to Old Trafford in the summer of 2014 – believes the 27-year-old deserves to be used in more than just the cup competitions.

Amidst speculation that the versatile Blind could be a target for Barcelona, van Gaal insists the Dutch international should jump at a move to the Nou Camp.

Daley Blind showing so far why his last midfield appearance for United was back when Di Maria and Falcao were in the squad. #mufc — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) December 20, 2017

Van Gaal said: “Daley Blind is better off going to Barcelona than staying with Man United.

“He is not even on the bench for United sometimes. Daley can play in more than one position and at Barcelona he would never be sat in the stands.

“I think Daley would fit in better at Barcelona anyway. His level and his style of play is more suited to Spain than England.

“He can operate as a central defender who builds up the play. He can be a defensive midfielder or an attacking left-back. Daley can do it all.”