Big match preview: Chelsea vs Brighton

Chelsea will be looking to solidify their top-four credentials when they welcome Premier League newcomers Brighton to Stamford Bridge on Boxing Day.

Premier League

26 December 2017

Gameweek 20

Kick-off 17:00 CET

Venue: Stamford Bridge

Referee: M. Dean

Assistants: I. Hussin, D. Cook

Fourth official: L. Probert

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Chelsea 19 12 3 4

Brighton 19 4 3 12

Previous encounter:

Brighton 3-0 Chelsea 04/08/2012 (friendly)

Players to watch:

Alvaro Morata returns from a one-match suspension and will be keen to get back amongst the goals in the race for the Premier League Golden Boot.

The Spain international is now six goals behind Harry Kane and Mohamed Salah, who are both on 15 goals for the season.

Powerful, with a turn of pace and capable of scoring with either foot, the former Real Madrid striker will be a real handful for the Seagulls defence.

For the visitors, Pascal Gross stands out as the key man if they are to pull off a Stamford Bridge upset.

Gross has been involved in nine Premier League goals this term (four goals and five assists), contributing four more than any of his team-mates.

Team form and quotes:

Currently in third place, Chelsea’s 0-0 draw with Everton on Saturday stopped a run of three consecutive wins in all competitions.

The champions have blown hot and cold in the defence of their title and trail leaders Manchester City by 16 points.

However, Blues boss Antonio Conte says he’s pleased with his first-choice XI and would only enter the market to add more depth to his squad.

“If there is the possibility to improve the squad on the numerical aspect, I think it would be a good choice,” Conte said.

“But, at the same time, I’m enjoying working with these players. At this moment, I’m ready to continue to play with all these players.”

Albion have won just one of their last eight games and have only scored twice in their last six league matches – losing their last three away league games without scoring.

The 12th-placed Seagulls are playing beyond their expectations, but manager Chris Hughton understands that Tuesday’s clash will be a totally different proposition for his inexperienced team.

“We go to Chelsea knowing in most people’s minds it is difficult to get a result there,” Hughton said.

“There aren’t too many who will expect that but that’s the challenge, and for this club and these players these are the challenges we have been looking forward to the most.

“In the other big games, apart from Liverpool [a 5-1 defeat], we have been in the games.”

Team news:

Defender David Luiz is still ruled out and midfielder Charly Musonda is absent because of a groin problem.

On-loan forward Izzy Brown is ineligible against his parent club, while Steve Sidwell remains sidelined with a back injury.