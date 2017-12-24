Bournemouth handed major injury blow

Bournemouth have confirmed that Jermain Defoe will be sidelined for at least two months with a fractured ankle he sustained against Chelsea in the EFL Cup.
The 35-year-old striker was forced off after just 17 minutes at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, where Eddie Howe’s side suffered a dramatic 2-1 defeat to the Blues in the quarter-finals of the competition.
Defoe missed the 4-0 reverse to Premier League leaders Manchester City on Saturday, with the Cherries subsequently revealing the timescale for his lay-off.
So Howe said he wasn’t going to strengthen in Jan unless we got hit by injuries;
Defoe (ten weeks)
Stanislas
King
Francis
Mings
Arter
Have all been injured. Get the chequebook out Maxim
— Alex Deutsch (@alexdeutsch) December 23, 2017
A statement from Bournemouth said: “The 35-year-old sustained the injury in a tackle in the opening minutes of the tie at Stamford Bridge and was subsequently assessed by the club’s medical staff before being sent to see a specialist on Friday.
“Defoe is expected to be sidelined for around eight to 10 weeks.”
The England international has scored just three goals in 15 top-flight appearances since making the switch from relegated Sunderland last summer.