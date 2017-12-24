Big match preview: Manchester United vs Burnley

Manchester United know they can’t afford to drop any more points ahead of facing Burnley in their Boxing Day clash at Old Trafford.

Premier League

26 December 2017

Kick-off 17:00 CET

Venue: Old Trafford

Referee: M. Atkinson

Assistants: S. Child, H. Lennard

Fourth official: L. Mason

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Manchester United 78 34 15 29

Burnley 78 29 15 34

Previous encounter:

Burnley 0-2 Manchester United 23/04/2017 (Premier League)

Manchester United goalscorers: A. Martial (21′), W. Rooney (39′)

Players to watch:

Juan Mata bagged a brace in the 2-2 draw with Leicester while Zlatan Ibrahimovic was on target in the League Cup loss to Bristol City to mark his goalscoring return. On their day, United have match winners in all areas of the field, most notably Romelu Lukaku (10 goals in 19 games) Marcus Rashford (four goals) and Anthony Martial, who has six goals this season.

Sam Vokes (three) and Chris Wood (four) have seven goals between them for Burnley, while Scott Arfield scored the winner in the 1-0 defeat of Watford. Ashley Barnes netted when the Clarets saw off Stoke 1-0 two weeks ago, which was the last time they scored.

Team form and quotes:

Manchester United looked to be the only team realistically capable of catching runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City, until they drew with Leicester to fall 13 points behind in second place.

After three league wins, United lost to City, beat both Bournemouth and West Brom, but then suffered a cup humiliation at Bristol before the Leicester draw.

After letting two points slip at the King Power Stadium, United boss Jose Mourinho said: “We didn’t win because we missed incredible chances. I would say joke chances. We made a big defensive accumulation of mistakes in an easy match to win.

“I talked to the players at half-time when it was 1-1 that it was an easy match to win. The reality is that it is 2-2. Sometimes you make mistakes and are not punished by that. Tonight we were punished by our mistakes.”

“In half an hour I’ll be looking to the next match and the only thing I can say is that it was an easy match to win, at 1-1, it can be my weakness, I told them more than one time the match is very easy to win and we didn’t.”

Burnley in seventh with 32 points, suffered a 3-0 loss to Tottenham in their last game.

Sean Dyche’s side have exceeded expectations this season to sit in the top half of the table, but after a good run of six wins and two losses, the Clarets, have since drawn 0-0 with Brighton, before losing to Spurs.

Dyche said of his side’s loss to Spurs: “Firstly, I have to say they were the better side. They are top class and when you have Harry Kane as the figurehead of your team, he makes you even better.

“As a manager, you feel these results because I want to compete against everyone and we didn’t really do that, and credit to Spurs for that.

“We know we are maturing as a side and we are moving forwards. We know we have some really tough games coming up and injuries and suspensions, but there has been as lot of good work done by myself, the staff and the team and the board.”

Team news:

United are without Chris Smalling (groin) Eric Bailly (ankle) and Antonio Valencia (hamstring).

For Burnley, James Tarkowski is serving the second game of a three-match ban while Chris Wood (knee) is a slight doubt.