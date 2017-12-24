Austin charged with violent conduct

Southampton striker Charlie Austin is facing a three-match ban after being charged with violent conduct for aiming a kick at Huddersfield keeper Jonas Lossl.

The incident, which went unnoticed by referee Lee Probert, took place eight minutes after Austin had opened the scoring at St Mary’s on Saturday.

TV replays showed the Saints ace leaving his boot in when Lossl came sliding out to claim a loose ball inside the box, with the Dane being caught in the face.

Charlie Austin could be – and should – be in trouble for kicking Lossl in the face. So unnecessary leaving his boot in on the keepers face – cutting his nose open. Scored a good goal, they have the lead – why ?!? — Adam Blackmore (@AdamBlackmore) December 23, 2017

Terriers boss David Wagner was critical of Austin after the 1-1 draw, claiming that his actions were intentional.

“After seeing the video footage, this should usually never happen, that an opponent hurts another opponent on purpose,” Wagner said.

“I don’t like to say this, but it looks this way. Jonas as well was absolutely surprised. This was a nasty challenge and nothing I like to see.

5 – Charlie Austin has scored five goals in his last five Premier League starts for Southampton. Stunner. pic.twitter.com/Ij1cpBlc4d — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 23, 2017

“I think he looks like this challenge was very ugly and nasty. This should never happen. Charlie Austin made the wrong decision in this moment.”

The 28-year-old, who was forced off with a hamstring injury 11 minutes from time, now has to answer to the Football Association and could miss the rest of festive fixtures.