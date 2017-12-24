Puel: Foxes character ‘fantastic’

Leicester boss Claude Puel could not hide his delight after seeing his team rescue an unlikely point in dramatic fashion against Manchester United on Saturday.

Jamie Vardy's 50th Premier League goal for the Foxes got the scoring underway at the King Power Stadium before a brace from Juan Mata gave United a 2-1 lead.

The hosts then suffered a huge setback when substitute Daniel Amartey was sent off with 17 minutes remaining, having collected his second yellow card of the game.

But Puel's side pushed for an equaliser and were rewarded in the final minute of stoppage time as Harry Maguire converted Marc Albrighton's cross at the back post.

"It's a good feeling," the Frenchman said after the 2-2 draw. "I think it was a good game for us against a great team.

"We started well in this game. It was a fantastic first goal from a good position. We started it on the floor and finished with Riyad Mahrez and Jamie Vardy. It was a fantastic goal.

"I think after we could have managed the ball better around the goal we conceded, but it was a good first half. We had a fantastic chance with Harry Maguire from a free-kick too. It was promising.

"In the second half we started well also, with quality and we had a fantastic opportunity to score. Just after this opportunity, we conceded the free-kick and we had a sending off of Daniel Amartey. It was a difficult situation but we saw the fantastic spirit and character of the players.

"They (the players) proved that they can make good things on the pitch because they believed until the end that they could take something from the game. It's a fantastic feeling to take the point.

"We made good opportunities and had good quality in our play. Even with 10 against 11, we played with good quality. We had good balance at that time and we kept the possibility of playing well and attacking against Manchester United alive."