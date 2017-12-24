Conte: We must be more clinical

Antonio Conte felt Chelsea deserved all three points from their goalless draw with Everton having created numerous chances throughout the tie.

The Blues ran the Toffees ragged at Goodison Park, with 25 shots compared to Everton's five, while Phil Jagielka and Ashley Williams both cleared off the line as Victor Moses had a late shot deflected over the Everton goal by Williams.

Everton did not have a single effort on target, and Michael Keane missed the chance for a stoppage-time winner for the hosts with a header that flew over the crossbar.

The result left Chelsea 16 points behind leaders Manchester City in third, as Everton maintained their revival under Sam Allardyce, to end the weekend in ninth.

After the game, Conte told the club's official website: "I think when you play this type of game, we shot 26 times with eight on target [you deserve to win].

"We hit the bar and the defender [Phil Jagielka] saved on the goal-line so we are disappointed because we deserved to win and take the three points. We have to take the points against a team who, after the top six, I consider the best team in the league.

"We played away, against a good team, with great intensity and concentration and the defenders played very well. It’s a pity, but at the same time it was a really good performance and another clean sheet, but if you want to win this game you must score, be more clinical and take your chances."

He added: "It’s very important to keep the balance during the game. Don’t forget out striker, (Alvaro) Morata, was out and I think he’s very important because he’s our finisher.

"At the same time we played with another option, three number 10s, and we created many chances to score 10 but we must be more clinical. We were also a bit unlucky when we hit the bar and there were a few situations in the box, but that’s football."