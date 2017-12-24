Pochettino delighted with Spurs hunger

Mauricio Pochettino saluted a "fantastic performance" from his Tottenham side as Harry Kane's hat-trick silenced an in-form Burnley.

Spurs were one place and point behind Sean Dyche's Clarets heading into the match, but were soon ahead with Kane netting a seventh-minute penalty after Deli Alli had made the most of a shove in the box.

Spurs dominated large chunks of the tie but missed numerous chances, through Alli, Kane and Son Heung-Min.

Kane though kept plugging away and duly scored two more goals after the break in the 69th and 79th minutes – to match Alan Shearer's record of 36 goals in a calendar year – and he still has one game to better it.

After the game, Pochettino told the club's official website: "It was a fantastic performance. I'm so pleased and congratulate the players. I'm so happy because the three points were so important for us.

“We dominated, created chances it’s true, you need to kill the game when you create and play so well and dominate, but I wasn’t nervous, wasn’t worried.

"In this type of game against Burnley, we know how they play, the ball can arrive in the box and they can score and that’s why we need to kill the game. The moment we scored the second everything changed.

“But from the beginning, the team was hungry to fight and battle for the victory and that's what pleased me most.”