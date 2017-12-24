Guardiola impressed with City stay-ability

Pep Guardiola says his players' resolve is what impressed him most following Manchester City’s 4-0 thrashing of Bournemouth on Saturday.

Goals from Sergio Aguero (27, 79), Raheem Sterling (53) and Danilo (85) sealed the win, to move City 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League after Manchester United were held to a 2-2 draw with Leicester.

With so many games being played over the festive period, Guardiola has been understandably concerned as to how the gruelling schedule would affect his players.

But the Spanish mentor currently has no complaints.

After the game, he said: "Always, you have doubts after a lot of games in a row and if you are mentally ready to do it again and again.

“That has impressed me most about the guys – that they were ready.

“It was similar to the Southampton and Huddersfield games, and also West Ham in that Bournemouth defended with 5-4-1 with their striker Callum Wilson with Fernandinho.

“We had hardly any space – there was no space between the lines.

“We made a good first goal and the second helped us a lot. We changed the system to 4-4-2 and found tempo and space. We scored four beautiful goals."

Up next for City is an away trip to Newcastle on Wednesday before facing Crystal Palace, also on the road, on New Year's Eve, while Watford awaits on January 2, 2018

A giddy Guardiola added: "I am so happy. Merry Christmas to everybody! Now, we are thinking about Newcastle."