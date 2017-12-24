City send more EPL records tumbling

Manchester City became the first team in the Premier League era to score more than 100 goals in a calendar year, while also recording a 17th consecutive win.

Their four-goal win over Bournemouth at the Etihad on Saturday saw the Citizens become the first ever team to score 100 Premier League goals in a single year.

Two Sergio Aguero strikes and a Raheem Sterling goal took City into three figures before Danilo grabbed a fourth with five minutes remaining.

They are the first side to score 100 goals in a single calendar year in 35 years after Liverpool in 1982.

Pep Guardiola’s side still have another two league games in 2017. They travel to Newcastle United on Wednesday before another trip to London to face Crystal Palace on New Year’s Eve.

100 – Manchester City have become the first English team to score 100 top-flight league goals in a calendar year since Liverpool in 1982 (106). Superb. pic.twitter.com/FJGpa6u5nw — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 23, 2017

The emphatic 4-0 win also extended City’s record-breaking run of successive victories to 17 Premier League games.

The run is now longer than Guardiola’s best at Barcelona, where he won 16 consecutive La Liga games, but it is still two short of his personal best.

The Spaniard led Bayern Munich to 19 consecutive Bundesliga wins between October 2013 and March 2014.

Manchester City’s 13 point lead is the largest at Christmas in top flight history. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 23, 2017

Of the 100 goals, Argentina international Sergio Aguero has bagged 22, while Gabriel Jesus has 15. Raheem Sterling has scored 14.

Three of the century were have been own goals, while Danilo’s strike was his first for City since joining for £26.5 million from Real Madrid in the summer.