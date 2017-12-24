Mourinho slams ‘childish’ United, fans agree

Jose Mourinho was left fuming after Manchester United gave away a last-gasp equaliser to draw 2-2 draw at Leicester on Saturday, slamming his side’s ‘childish’ errors.

United had come back from Jamie Vardy’s opener to lead 2-1 thanks to Juan Mata’s brace before missing several chances to seal all three points.

They were made to pay late on as Harry Maguire stole in at the far post to equalise for 10-man Leicester, who had been reduced to 10 men after Daniel Amartey had been red carded.

Asked how his side had not won, Mourinho said: “I don’t know.”

“We didn’t win because we missed incredible chances, I would say joke chances, and then in the last second of the game we make a big defensive mistake.

“It is an accumulation of mistakes in an easy match to win. The team was playing well and in the second half, the result should have been four, five, six. But the reality is that it is 2-2.

“Sometimes you make mistakes and you are not punished, but we were punished.

“We were punished by our mistakes, what more can I say? It was an easy match to win, but when you miss big chances in front of goal and not only that but also childish loss of possession then you are punished at the end.

“It was childish in their box and childish in our box and it was mistakes plus mistakes and we lost two points in an easy match to win.”

United fans were not impressed either.

What a disgusting performance from Manchester United today. I’m ashamed to call myself a United fan #ManchesterUnited #LEIMNU — Reagy_reagz (@Papi_Reagz98) December 23, 2017

Ander Herrera emphasises everything wrong with Manchester United since 2014. Weak, nervous, unconfident, poor range of passing, just bang average. He once man marked Hazard and posted a selfie though. — Sibs (@SibsMUFC) December 23, 2017

I'm tired of supporting this mourinho's Manchester United.. a whole lotta players don't deserve to put on that shirt … at all! — Dàflow✩ (@DaflowAbioye) December 23, 2017

We're Manchester United the biggest club in the world and our season is pretty much over in December I don't care if people call me negative because it's the truth. It's a complete embarrassment how this season has turned out — Hi, My name is Joe (@SayNoMore33) December 23, 2017

Don't need a relationship to break my heart. Already a Manchester united fan 😿😿😿#MUFC #LEIMUN — Rohan Kini (@I_m_ro_) December 23, 2017

Looks like the red half of Manchester will most certainly not be enjoying their Christmas!