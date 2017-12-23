Kane equals Shearer’s Premier League record

Spurs striker Harry Kane scored yet another hat-trick on Saturday as he netted all three goals in a comfortable 3-0 win at Burnley.

The goals, Kane’s seventh hat-trick of 2017, were his 34th, 35th, and 36th goals of 2017, moving Kane level with Alan Shearer’s record set in 1995.

Kane will have one more chance to break that mark when Tottenham play Southampton at Wembley on Boxing Day.

The England hitman could also become the top scorer in Europe’s top five leagues if he nets twice against the Saints.

He has bagged 53 goals for club and country this year, level with Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), Edinson Cavani (PSG), and Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid), while he is just one goal behind Lionel Messi (Barcelona).

Goals After El Clasico in 2017:

Lionel Messi – 54

Cristiano Ronaldo – 53

Edinson Cavani – 53

Robert Lewandowski – 53

Kane is the only one of the five who will play again this year.

The 24-year old is now in second place on the list of Spurs all-time top scorers in the Premier League having surpassed Jermain Defoe and Robbie Keane (91 each). Only Teddy Sheringham (97) has scored more.