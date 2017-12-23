Maguire steals last-gasp draw for 10-man Foxes

Manchester United failed to capitalise on their numerical advantage as they were held to a 2-2 draw by 10-man Leicester at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Match Summary

Jose Mourinho’s side were the stronger team in the first half, but found themselves trailing to Jamie Vardy’s 27th-minute opener before Juan Mata equalised 13 minutes later.

Mata put United ahead on the hour mark and Jesse Lingard then hit the post, with the Foxes going down to 10 men soon afterwards when Daniel Amartey was sent off for two bookable offences.

However, Harry Maguire rescued the hosts with a last-gasp equaliser to leave the Red Devils 13 points adrift of Manchester City at the summit.

Full Report

United made a bright start as they put Claude Puel’s men under early pressure, with Chris Smalling rising highest to head over Mata’s cross from the right just two minutes in.

Kasper Schmeichel was called into action for the first time on five minutes when he tipped over a deflected shot from Lingard, who played a one-two with Romelu Lukaku outside the area.

Paul Pogba then tested the Dane with a venomous left-footed strike from range in the eighth minute, while Leicester’s first chance saw Demarai Gray drag an effort well wide of the left post from outside the box moments later.

The visitors were quickly on the attack again as Mata skied a shot from inside the box after being picked out by Anthony Martial’s cut-back on the left in the 10th minute.

Lukaku went for the spectacular nine minutes later when he sent a scissors-kick over at the back post from Martial’s clipped cross from the left, while the Frenchman presented Schmeichel with an easy save from his deflected shot on the edge of the area midway through the first half.

Riyad Mahrez finally got involved in the 26th minute after being fed by Marc Albrighton on the left, but his shot went straight at David De Gea from 19 yards out.

However, the Algerian made a telling contribution a minute later when a long ball forward from Wilfred Ndidi sent him racing clear and he held the ball up for Vardy, who slotted home coolly from eight yards out after being played in on the left.

Pogba lashed an effort over the crossbar from 20 yards out three minutes later following good work by Nemanja Matic on the left to set him up, and the French midfielder looked to catch Schmeichel off his line on 35 minutes, although his shot from the halfway line drifted well wide of the right post.

But the Red Devils were back on level terms five minutes before half-time as Mata stroked the ball into the bottom-right corner of the net from 16 yards out after being teed up by Lingard.

Pogba found space for a shot 25 yards out that he curled straight into the gloves of Schmeichel seven minutes into the second half, while Victor Lindelof was well placed to hack clear Christian Fuchs’ shot a minute later from Mahrez’s cross on the right.

Martial should have put the visitors ahead within seconds after being released through on goal by Lukaku, but he blazed over from 16 yards out. Mata spared his team-mate’s blushes, though, as he gave United the lead on the hour mark with a curling free-kick that beat Schmeichel to his left.

Lingard was then denied by the woodwork on 72 minutes as Lukaku sent him through on goal, with the winger rounding Schmeichel before striking the right post and firing over on the rebound.

The Foxes were dealt a massive blow moments later when Amartey was sent off for bringing down fellow substitute Marcus Rashford on the left touchline. The Ghanaian had been on the pitch for just 16 minutes and picked up two yellow cards.

Rashford’s appeal for a penalty was waved away on 80 minutes when he stumbled under a challenge from the advancing Schmeichel following Pogba’s superb through-ball.

Despite the one-man advantage, United came under late pressure and the Foxes were rewarded in the final minute of stoppage time when Maguire tucked home Albrighton’s cross to the far post to snatch a point.