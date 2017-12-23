Kane scores hat-trick as Spurs beat Burnley

Harry Kane bagged the seventh Premier League hat-trick of his career as Tottenham cruised to a 3-0 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Burnley 0 Tottenham 3

Alli goes down under Long challenge

Kane opens scoring from the spot

Son fires over with goal at his mercy

Kane adds another two in second half

Match Summary

Mauricio Pochettino’s side were looking to bounce back from defeat to Manchester City last time out and they got off to a perfect start when Kane opened the scoring from the spot six minutes in.

The Spurs star found the back of the net again twice in the second half to go equal with Alan Shearer for goals in a calendar year with 36 in 2017.

Full Report

The hosts didn’t make the best of starts and they had their backs to the wall after just six minutes when Kevin Long was adjudged to have fouled Dele Alli inside the area for a penalty.

Kane made no mistake from the spot as he sent Nick Pope the wrong way by firing into the right corner of the goal.

The visitors threatened again two minutes later as Son Heung-Min found space for a shot from 22 yards out that was saved by Pope low to his right, while Kane failed to hit the target on 17 minutes after latching onto Alli’s blocked shot and shooting wide of the near post from close range on the right.

Pope then pulled off a fine double save to deny Moussa Sissoko midway through the first half, with the keeper’s legs coming to the rescue on both occasions from the Frenchman’s initial shot inside the box and the rebound.

But Pope didn’t have his kicking boots on as his poor clearance on 27 minutes was sent back by Sissoko for Kane, whose effort from 20 yards out sailed over the crossbar.

The remainder of the first half was a scrappy affair with plenty of misplaced passes from both teams resulting in no further chances before the break.

Pope was called into action just two minutes after the restart when Kane steered Christian Eriksen’s cross from the right against the keeper and the ball bounced back off the striker and past the right post.

The home custodian put his team under pressure again on 49 minutes with a poor kick, but Eriksen failed to capitalise with a scuffed shot that was gathered gratefully by Pope.

Ben Mee had a sniff at goal for the Clarets four minutes later as he brought a deep corner under control on his chest before volleying well over at the back post, but Spurs were soon on the attack and Son spurned a golden opportunity to double their lead on 56 minutes when he blazed over from eight yards out after being teed up by Serge Aurier from a breakaway.

Kane saw his shot deflected wide of the right post three minutes later after he advanced into the box from the left, but the England international produced a clinical finish on 69 minutes having beaten the offside trap from Sissoko’s through-ball and slotting home from 12 yards out.

Kane completed his three-goal haul in the 79th minute with another fine finish as he won back possession in the final third and latched onto a pass from Alli to fire beyond Pope into the bottom-right corner.

Ashley Barnes felt he should have been awarded a penalty two minutes later when he went up for a cross from the right with Aurier, who did enough to put the striker off and Hugo Lloris got down to his right to make the save.

Barnes was presented with another chance three minutes from time having met Johann-Berg Gudmundsson’s free-kick, but his header flew over the bar.