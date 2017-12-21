Klopp: Coutinho and Can remain focused on Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists Philippe Coutinho and Emre Can have not taken their eyes off the ball despite the transfer rumours surrounding them.

Coutinho remains heavily linked with a move to Barcelona, whose offers were turned down by the Reds in the off-season, while Can's current contract expires in six months.

However, Klopp has had no complaints about the pair's performances and he believes they are still giving their best for the club.

"Neither Emre nor Phil gave me for one second the impression that they are not interested in what we are doing here," the German told The Independent. "And that is all I care about until the moment we have to make a decision. That's all. So far both these two did really well.

"They are completely in the team and they will be until it is not like this anymore and when this will be I have no clue.

"As long as nobody comes to me and says he's gone or has signed a new contract. It's all about the behaviour of the players. I work with them all day.

"If we want to sell a player we don't go every day to him and tell him. We want to keep him in the best shape until the day and when the situation is there we will tell him. So day by day it has no influence as long as the players are fine."