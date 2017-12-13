Conte stays ‘realistic’ about Chelsea’s title hopes

Antonio Conte says he would “prefer to tell the truth” about his team’s Premier League title chances, insisting his side must be realistic when it comes to trying to catch runaway leaders Manchester City.

Speaking after Chelsea beat Huddersfield 3-1 on Tuesday night, Conte said he had no time for “bullsh*t.”

Goals from Tiemoue Bakayoko, Willian, and Pedro saw the Blues earn a comfortable victory in Yorkshire.

Despite the win, the reigning Premier League champions remain 11 points behind unbeaten City, a gap that could be stretched to 14 points if City win at Swansea on Wednesday.

“I think when you tell the truth, this is the truth,” Conte said.

“Now we have 14 points [sic] less than Manchester City. They have won 15 games and drew one. Instead in 17 games we lost four games.

“When you have a competitor like Manchester City that every game they are winning it is very difficult to think you can fight for the title. Because, ‘you are negative, positive, you think negative’, it’s bullsh*t, bullsh*t.

“You must be realistic, we must be realistic. I would rather tell the truth, than a good lie. I am this way. Sometimes I can be too honest, but I like to speak very honest with my players with our fans also.

Conte’s comments came after he conceded it would be difficult for Chelsea to defend their title following Saturday’s defeat at West Ham – Chelsea’s fourth loss of the season.

“It doesn’t mean that we don’t try to catch them. But we have to hope we have a big, big slip and then for us to win every game in this league.

“This league is very difficult and every game you have to put 120 percent of yourself, otherwise you risk to lose or draw and to drop points.

“They [City] are having a fantastic path, but at the same time we must go game by game and get three points for our table, this league is very difficult, there are six teams to fight for the title and the Champions League and the Europa League.

“We have to look at our ourselves and to improve and have this type of game, because I enjoyed to watch my players play this football.”