Klopp laughs off Coutinho asking price report

Jurgen Klopp has laughed off suggestions that Liverpool have put a price tag on the head of Barcelona target Philippe Coutinho.

Barcelona were unsuccessful in their attempts to land Coutinho last summer, but are expected to revive their interest in the January transfer window.

Reports in Spain this week suggested that Barcelona have been told that a bid of £128million would be sufficient to prise Coutinho away from Anfield.

But Liverpool have been unwavering in their position that Coutinho is not for sale and manager Klopp insists that position has not changed.

“Named a price? Interesting,” said a laughing Klopp.

“There is absolutely nothing to say about this. Of course Phil is still essential for us.

“Should we stop thinking about him in the moment just because there are more stories about him in the newspapers in Spain?”