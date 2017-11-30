Silva pens City extension

Manchester City midfielder David Silva has been rewarded for his fine start to the season with a one-year contract extension that ties him to the club until 2020.

The Spain international helped the Citizens set a new record on Wednesday when they beat Southampton 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium to make it 12 Premier League wins on the spin.

Silva leads the league in assists this season with eight, ahead of City team-mates Kevin De Bruyne (seven) and Leroy Sane (six), as Pep Guardiola’s side opened up an eight-point gap on the chasing pack after 14 games.

Guardiola had expressed his hope earlier this week that the 31-year-old would commit his future to the league leaders, which he has now done.

“I am so happy to have committed my future to City,” Silva told the club’s official website.

“I am incredibly proud of what I have achieved at City in my seven-and-a-half seasons here and with Pep in charge, I feel we are in a great position to win trophies this season and beyond.

“The style of football we are playing is a pleasure to be a part of and I look forward to winning more titles in the years to come.”

Who would have imagined back then.?Very happy to continue my career in this big club.Thanks to all the fans for the amazing support. pic.twitter.com/CzmqnLCppa — David Silva (@21LVA) November 30, 2017

City director of football Txiki Begiristain added: “We are very pleased with this announcement. Not only has David Silva been central to the club’s success over recent years, he remains one of the team’s key players.

“He has shown again this season that he is the best creative midfielder in English football and he will be very important in developing our talented young players in the coming year.”