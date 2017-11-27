Conte ‘worried’ about City spending power

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte admits Manchester City are looking scary considering they will have money to spend again in the January transfer window.

City have already built an eight-point lead over Manchester United and are 11 points better off than Chelsea, who sit in third position.

Pep Guardiola's side spent big in the off-season to strengthen their ranks and could add a few more players in January, which is cause for concern for Conte, who has reportedly been disappointed with Chelsea's transfer policy.

"Manchester City's path is incredible, no? City in this season is a strong team, also last season, City was a fantastic team," said Conte, according to FourFourTwo.

"Then, after the transfer market, they bought their first targets and then they have improved a lot. They can do this also in January maybe, in the future.

"For this reason, we must be worried because if we want to compete with Manchester City we have to work and then make the best decisions in the transfer market."