Lampard: Chelsea need another striker

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard believes the club would be wise to buy another striker in January to keep up with their Premier League rivals.

Despite new signing Alvaro Morata seemingly capable of filling Diego Costa’s boots, Lampard isn’t sure about his understudy, Michy Batshuayi, or manager Antonio Conte’s recent deployment of Eden Hazard as a second striker.

“I think they need to add,” Lampard told BT Sport. “If you’re looking at Morata there, Michy Batshuayi has come in and had moments where he’s scored but seemingly Conte doesn’t trust him.

“Then you have to play [Eden] Hazard there and change a lot of things. So I think maybe a backup striker.

“I think they are going to have to strengthen in midfield at some point but that may be next year.

“But I think you have to keep strengthening because everybody else is. Manchester City are, Manchester United are, so to stay in the game you have to keep strengthening.”

Morata has scored an impressive eight goals in 11 Premier League appearances, while Batshuayi has two from seven appearances, having scored five from 20 last season.